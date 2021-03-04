Richard C. Rich, 73, of New Derry died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born Oct. 9, 1947, in Latrobe, a son of the late Peter C. and Blanche H. Johns Rich.
He was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church in New Derry, was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and a retired coal miner. He was a loving husband and father who was a good role model and mentor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Sandy Rich.
Surviving are his wife, Lora James Rich; his sons, Brandon M. Rich of New Derry and Christopher M. Rich of Derry; brothers, Vaughn L. “Dan” Rich (Elizabeth J.) of Glenville and Peter C. Rich (Bonnie) of Derry; his mother-in-law, Dolores James of Derry; a brother-in-law, Charles R. James (Francine) of Derry, and nieces and nephews, Tina Rich, Lisa Campbell (Donald), Jeanine and Dan Rich, Michael and Nick James.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave, Derry. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will be made in the St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.