Richard C. Caldwell Jr.

Richard C. Caldwell Jr., 61, of New Alexandria passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital after a yearlong courageous struggle with cancer that he was determined to beat.

Born Aug. 2, 1961, in Latrobe, he was a son of Richard C. Caldwell Sr. of Greensburg and the late Betty Louise Piper Caldwell.