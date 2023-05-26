Richard C. Caldwell Jr., 61, of New Alexandria passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital after a yearlong courageous struggle with cancer that he was determined to beat.
Born Aug. 2, 1961, in Latrobe, he was a son of Richard C. Caldwell Sr. of Greensburg and the late Betty Louise Piper Caldwell.
Prior to his retirement, Rich was a butcher at Shop ‘n Save, Latrobe, and had been a chef at the former Sheraton Inn, Greensburg. He had been a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188. Rich was an avid lottery player who loved his “scratch-off” tickets. He loved to cook, especially holiday dinners. With a great sense of humor that made everyone laugh, he was always the life of the party.
Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Brian L. Caldwell, and an aunt, LaVerna Caldwell.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Sharon R. Reed Caldwell of New Alexandria (they had been together for 40 years and married for 33 years); his daughter, Rachael M. Crusan and her husband, Nathan, of Saltsburg; sister, Diane Gindlesperger and her husband, Jeff, of Greensburg; two grandsons, Nathan Michael Crusan Jr. and Beau Charles Crusan, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Hospice, part of the Independence Health System, and Arnold Palmer Pavilion for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.