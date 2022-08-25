Richard Bernard Gruska, 81, of Derry died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 4, 1941, in Millwood Shaft, a son of the late John and Christina (Zeano) Gruska.
Richard was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church of New Derry, a U.S. Army veteran and had retired from Newcomer Products Inc. after 37 years of service. An avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, he also enjoyed following the Steelers, Penguins and Pitt Panthers. He was a hard-working man who would be the first person to offer his help and be able to fix anything.
Most of all he was a great husband, father and grandfather.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Elizabeth Louise Liberoni Gruska; his three sons, Richard Gruska of Bradenville, Gary Gruska (Renee) of New Derry and John Gruska (Debra) of Latrobe; his brother, Stanley Gruska (Frances) of Millwood Shaft; his sister, Betty Kubistek of Latrobe; his eight grandchildren, Matthew, Gabrielle, Samantha, Grace, Emma, Gianna, Kelsie and Richelle, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in St. Martin Catholic Church, New Derry, with inurnment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
