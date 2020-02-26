Richard B. Long, 81, of Goshen, Indiana, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Goshen Hospital, where he had been about a week.
He was born Aug. 25, 1938, in Latrobe, to Robert and Anna (Eamigh) Long.
On Oct. 26, 1959, Richard married Mary Ann Dollar in Winchester, Virginia.
She survives along with two daughters, Teresa (Jim) Kerezman of Middlebury, Indiana, and Karen (Frank) Marsh of Howe, Indiana; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and a brother, Edwin Long of Latrobe.
A U.S. Army veteran, Richard served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. He was a member of the Iron Workers Local Union 395. When iron work was slow, he worked as a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Vivian Klosky, Roberta Haase and Anna Maye Ressler, and five brothers, Robert C., George C., Calvin W., Roger Lee and Alvin Lewis Long.
Cremation will take place at Yoder-Culp Crematory, Goshen.
