Richard Allen Platt Sr., 87, of Greensburg passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born March 4, 1934, in Derry, a son of the late Bernard Allen and Charlotte (Burns) Platt.
Richard served in the U.S. Army National Guard and prior to retirement in 1995, he was a systems analyst for West Penn Power, where he had worked for 32 years. He was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, where he served as a Eucharistic minister and a CCD teacher. He was a member and past grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940 in Latrobe and a member and past faithful navigator and faithful comptroller of the St. Vincent Assembly 918 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He also served as district deputy for the Pennsylvania Knights of Columbus District 114. He served as president of the Greater Latrobe Organization for Wrestling, was a Toastmaster, a member of the Latrobe Elks and was a former Boy Scout.
He traveled far and wide to watch his grandchildren play sports, was an avid beach goer, stamp collector and a photographer extraordinaire. A dedicated Pittsburgh sports fan, he loved the Steelers and the Penguins, but he adored the Pirates.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Tocco Platt, in 2004, and his brother, Clinton Platt.
Richard is survived by his loving companion, RoseAnn Gilmore; two children, Kelly Platt O’Leary (Patrick) and Richard A. Platt Jr. (Lisa); six grand-children, Mary Margaret O’Leary, Patrick O’Leary III, Ryan Matthew O’Leary, Erin Ann O’Leary, Santino Joseph Platt and Gianna Marie Platt; his niece and godchild, Julie Harrison Doeberiner (Isaiah); a sister-in-law, Mary Tocco Harrison, and a number of other nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Members of the Knights of Columbus Council 940 will hold a service 6:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning & Children’s Media, c/o St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, online at www.fredrogerscenter.org, or to the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation at www.palmerfoundation.org.
