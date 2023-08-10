Richard A. Ward Sr., 75, of Greensburg died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born April 6, 1948, in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Edward T. Sr. and Dorothy (Knotts) Ward.
Prior to retirement, Rich worked for VA Healthcare System for 25 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. While serving with the U.S. Army First Air Calvary Division, he was promoted to his present rank. Prior to his promotion, the U.S. Army awarded Sgt. Ward the Purple Heart, two Commendation Medals for heroism and meritorious service, the Air Medal for meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight, and the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in operations against hostile forces. Rich was a member of the Charter Oak Church in Jeannette, VFW Post 92 in Lower Burrell and the American Legion Post 981 in South Greensburg. Rich enjoyed his yearly golf trips to Myrtle Beach and Ocean City with his friends.
Besides his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his brother Bruce Ward and his sister Carolyn Witkowsky.
Rich is survived by his loving wife, Denise K. Korona Ward of Greensburg; son, Richard A. Ward Jr. and wife Amy of Amity, Washington County; two daughters, Robin N. Nevin of Latrobe and Rhonda M. McCoy and husband Jason of Latrobe; brother Thomas E. Ward and wife Marla of Prosperity, Washington County; sister Trudy M. Anderson and husband Kelvin of Amity; six grandchildren, Robert J. Nevin III, Ethan McCoy, Randy Nevin, Elisha McCoy, Dylan and Madison Ward; great-grandson, Carson Nevin, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in Charter Oak Church, 100 S. 2nd St., Jeannette, PA 15644, with Pastor Ben Phipps officiating.
Inurnment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
The Blairsville Veterans Military Honor Guard and the U.S. Army will conduct military honors at the cemetery.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627 (724-694-8331).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave. Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
“I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.”
