Richard A. Reese

Richard A. Reese, 71, of Derry passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

Born June 13, 1951, in Bradenville, he was a son of the late George Reese Jr. and Veronica R. Urdzik Reese.

