Richard A. Reese, 71, of Derry passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born June 13, 1951, in Bradenville, he was a son of the late George Reese Jr. and Veronica R. Urdzik Reese.
Richard was a devout Byzantine Catholic and a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. He loved to help others, especially volunteering to feed the homeless in Pittsburgh and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity.
After his retirement from Penelec, he recently had been employed at Lowe’s, Latrobe (Unity Township). He enjoyed woodworking, and even built his own log home.
Richard is survived by his brother, George M. Reese, and his wife, Carol, of Latrobe; his niece and nephew, Kristie McCracken of Bradenville and Michael Reese and his wife, Holly, of Latrobe, and a great-nephew, Nicholas McCracken.
Richard’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Redstone Highlands, Bethlen Home Health, Arnold Palmer Cancer Pavilion, the Hillman Cancer Center, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, UPMC Shadyside and Loyalhanna Care Center and Senior Suites for their kindness and care.
At Richard’s request, there will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Bradenville.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day's paper.The information must include the funeral home's full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
