Richard A. McCurdy, 73, of Derry passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was born May 13, 1948, in Latrobe, a son of the late Leroy and Jean (Pallottini) McCurdy.
Richard loved music; he played music all his life and was a member of several music groups. He enjoyed cooking and outdoor activities, hunting, fishing, camping and gardening. He was a lifetime member of the Derry Ukes and the Derry Rod & Gun Club.
Richard is survived by his wife, Marie (Kandi) McCurdy; son, Richard McCurdy (Sandy) of Derry; daughter, Lori Culley of Derry; stepdaughter, Heidi Hughes (Mark); five grandchildren, Codi, Jesse and fiancée Taylor and Jamie McCurdy, Brett Hughes, and Brittney (Zac) Stewart; a great-grandson, Rowan Stewart; a nephew, Donald McCurdy; three sisters-in-law, Jackie Willoshell (Paul), Trena Krunszyinsky (John) and Deneen Newhouse (Dave Walls); a brother-in-law, Joe “Bub” Nolan; many other nieces and nephews, and his faithful companion, his dog, Baby.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a brother, Carl McCurdy, and a nephew, Carl McCurdy Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
McCabe Funeral Home, Derry, in charge of arrangements, which are private for family.
(A memorial service to follow at a later date).
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
