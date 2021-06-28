Richard A. Fry, 77, of Greensburg died Thursday, June 24, 2021.
He was born Dec. 12, 1943, in Latrobe.
Prior to retirement he had been employed by Greater Greensburg Sewage Authority and had also been employed by Brown Boveri. Rich was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. He was also a member of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Co. 7, where he joined December 1972 and served as past president, and currently served as vice president, house committee and was on the board of control. Rich was a member of the Westmoreland County Firemen’s Association, Pennsylvania State Firemen’s Association, Westmoreland County Fire Chiefs Association, Pennsylvania State Firemen’s Association Over the Hill Gang, former member of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, and former member of the St. Vincent Volunteer Fire Department. He was a life member of the VFW Post 33, Greensburg, where he was a past commander, past senior vice commander, past all state commander, trustee, and judge advocate. He also was the current president and served on the VFW honor guard. He was a past president, supreme officer, and trustee at Hilltop Social Club. Rich also was as member of the AMS Club, South Greensburg, and the Cercemaggiore Association, and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Rich enjoyed traveling with his wife to many USS Independence Navy reunions all over the country.
He loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, cutting grass and volunteering. He was not Italian, but he fit in with all the Italians in Hilltop. He was known as Rich Fry Private Eye and was an amazing guy who would do anything for anyone. If you needed something done, Rich was the guy to go to. He was the biggest fan of his grandson Jake, especially at Greensburg Salem High School and Waynesburg University football games. Pap never missed a game and traveled to every away game. His favorite game was when Waynesburg beat W&J — we have a priceless picture to prove it. He then became a cheer Pap and attended all of Ally’s games from the time she was in second grade until this past year when she graduated. He was so proud she was going to start WVU in the fall. Sophia kept him on the move either cheering, on the gymnastic mat, volleyball court or the track field. His greatest joy was his great-grandson, Benjamin, who loved his Pap.
He was preceded in death by his father, William and Ann Fry; his mother, Barbara (Mitchell) and Claude Dye; brother and sister-in-law, Roy E. and Barbara Fry, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Antoinette (Dorney) Moffa.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia JoAnn Moffa Fry, celebrating 52 years of marriage this past April. He is also survived by his children, Sheila (Coleman) Brumley, Melissa (Chris) Demorest and Richard (Val) Fry, all of Greensburg; his grandchildren, Jake (Caroline) Brumley, Ally Brumley and Sophia Demorest; his great-grandson, Benjamin Fry Brumley; siblings, Ross (Linda) Fry of Latrobe, Brian Dye of Arizona, Jo Sterns of Williamsville, New York, and Connie (Dave) Bates of Latrobe; sister-in-law, Flora Fannerella of Greensburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1011 Mount Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery with full military honors accorded by VFW Post 33, Greensburg, Honor Guard.
The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department or the VFW Post 33, Greensburg, Honor Guard.
