Ricard J. Hitchman, 73, of Greensburg passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Jan. 29, 1949, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Ralph D. and Rhea Jayne (Wigfield) Hitchman.
Prior to his retirement, Ric had been employed by BenBilt and had previously been employed at Standard Steel, Latrobe. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he proudly served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a member of American Legion Post 982 and enjoyed woodworking, gardening and trips to the beach, especially Ocean City, Maryland. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Robert Hitchman.
Ric is survived by his wife, Annette Meloy Hitchman of Greensburg, having recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary; three sons, Ryan Hitchman of Ashburn, Virginia, Michael Hitchman and his wife, Erin, of Dunkirk, Maryland, and Sgt. 1st Class Kristopher Hitchman and his wife, Kathy Jo, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; three grandchildren, Nathan, Eric and Collin; a brother, Larry Hitchman and his wife, Rose, of Wichita, Kansas; in-laws, Dee Hitchman of Derry, Arleen and Fred Ulishney of Latrobe, Mark and Andrea Meloy of Gibsonia and Ray and Tami Meloy of New Alexandria, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery with military honors accorded by VFW Post 33, Greensburg.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented