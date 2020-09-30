Rheta E. (Felbaum) McDonald, 86, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Jan. 6, 1934, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Sylvester G. and Martina (Fisher) Felbaum.
Rheta was a life member of the Latrobe First Church of God, where she was a deaconess and visited shut-ins. She was also a den mother for Cub Scouts Troop 303. Rheta had been employed by the former Vulcan Mold and Iron Company and prior to that at Kennametal. She was devoted to her family and to helping others.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Zane W. McDonald on May 24, 2020; two sisters, Anita Dundore and Eileen Felbaum, and one brother, Richard A. Felbaum.
Rheta is survived by one daughter, Linda A. Hatfield, and her husband, John, of Wappingers Falls, New York; one son, Jack B. McDonald and his wife, Elizabeth “Beth,” of Latrobe; five grandchildren, Heather Hatfield and her husband, Jeremy Pospisil, Sean Hatfield and his wife, Janna, Ryan Hatfield and his wife, Lauren, Kyle Hatfield and his wife, Megan, and Luke McDonald, and three great-grandchildren, Julietta, Annaliese and Penelope.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding, and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests at both the funeral home and church.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in Latrobe First Church of God with the Rev. Mike Bobula officiating. Everyone is asked to please go directly to church.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Latrobe First Church of God, 616 Princeton St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented