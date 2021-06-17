Rhet D. Kuhns, 50, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born May 29, 1971, in Latrobe, he was a son of Arlene A. Ritenour Carnahan and her husband, Dale, of Unity Township and the late Ronald L. “Doc” Kuhns, DC.
Rhet was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. He was employed with the Unity Township Supervisors and was also a self-employed farmer. Rhet was a member of the American Legion Post 982 and Lloydsville Sportsmen Association.
He was an avid hunter, enjoyed golfing and was a Philadelphia Flyers fan.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ryan Kuhns.
Along with his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his wife, Christy M. Woods Kuhns; daughter, Bayley Kuhns; stepson, Blake Bleehash; two brothers, Derrik Kuhns (Stacie) and Greg Kuhns (Cynde); his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dennis and Mary Kay Woods; brother-in-law, Joshua Woods; sister-in-law, Kelly Smith (Chris), and his best friend, his dog, Miss Riley.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Unity Township.
Interment will follow at St. James Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
