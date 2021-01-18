Reynold V. “Ray” Decesaris, 95, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his home.
Born July 4, 1925, in Berwick, he was a son of the late Rinaldo A. Decesaris and Yolanda L. (Foldy) Decesaris.
Ray was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, where he had been an usher, lector and had served on the finance and parish councils. Prior to his retirement, he was a metallurgist at Kennametal for many years and had been previously employed at Latrobe Die Casting. A veteran of World War II, Ray served in the U.S. Army with the 86th Infantry Division, known as the “Blackhawk Division.” Following his combat duty, he went on to play clarinet with the Army band. He continued playing the clarinet for many more years while studying at St. Vincent College and also with several local bands.
After the war, Ray earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Vincent College. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed memberships at the B.P.O. Elks No. 907 and Ligonier Country Club. He was also a member of the American Legion Post No. 515. Ray was a sports fan, particularly of Notre Dame and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also enjoyed watching golf and westerns.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Anna K. (Mattock) Decesaris, and one brother, Chester Decesaris.
Ray is survived by a sister-in-law, Marian Mattock of Youngstown; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, and his caregivers who were so very good to him, Terry Payne, Charlotte Grejtak, Shirley Ulishney, Beth Smoker and Melissa Miller.
There will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Latrobe (Unity Township). A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Spina Bifida Association of Western Pennsylvania, 3000 Stonewood Drive, Suite 100, Wexford, PA 15090 or to Meals on Wheels, 128 Orchard Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
