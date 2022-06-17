Rex F. Helfferich, beloved husband of Louise Kepple Helfferich and father to Jason Helfferich, Brandi Frye and Alina Mehalic, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Rex was the first-born child of the late Barney and Dolores (Dira) Helfferich and was raised and lived most of his life in Latrobe.
He and Louise were high-school sweethearts and married on Dec. 31, 1973. He was in the first graduating class of Westmoreland County Community College in 1973 and earned a degree in applied sciences in electronics. His first employer after college was Bendix Field Engineering Corp. at a NASA satellite tracking station in Rosman, North Carolina. He then moved into the printing industry and served as a field engineer and technician for 46 years. He was previously employed by Linotype and Heidelberg, and was currently at Hewlett-Packard/Indigo. Rex earned a reputation as the best in the business, and his customers loved his “can-do” attitude, his professionalism and his ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems no matter how difficult.
Rex was first and foremost a very good man who felt his highest calling and responsibility was taking excellent care of his family. His greatest pleasure in life was being with Louise, and spending time with his children and adored grandchildren. He loved planning family holiday parties, inventing elaborate games and hysterically funny contests, devising great gag prizes and gifts, and was the life of every party. He was always thinking of others, offering a helping hand and great advice, and serving as the resident “Mr. Fix-it” who always knew the best way to tackle a project. He was the epitome of kindness, generosity and thoughtfulness.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Louise; sister, Wren (Guy) Shaulis; his brothers, Scott (Gina) and Buck (MaryAnn) Helfferich; his three children, Jason (Jill) Helfferich, Brandi (Shawn) Frye and Alina (Tom) Mehalic; four grandchildren, Zachary and Stacey Duncan, and Ben and Amy Helfferich; sister-in-law, Lynn (Bob) Comella, and closest friends, Cindy and Jack Black.
All arrangements are private and being handled by Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe.
Interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678.
