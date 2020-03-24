The Rev. Thomas Matthew Kennedy, 53, of Latrobe passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at UPMC East, Monroeville.
A complete obituary will be posted in Wednesday’s edition and on the Frederick Funeral Home website later today.
Because of current public health restrictions, there will be no public visitation or services at this time.
Pastor Tom’s family plans to hold services when restrictions are relaxed in both Latrobe and his hometown area of Erie.
For now, please leave a condolence or share a favorite memory (and/or a favorite photo) on the funeral home website. Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, has been entrusted with arrangements.
