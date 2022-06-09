Retired Master Sgt. Dale D. “Toby” Tobias Sr. passed away at his home to be with his savior Saturday, June 4, 2022.
He was born April 17, 1933, to William B. and Oma Tobias in Rochester Mills.
Dale was one of 10 children, Lydia, Trudell, Erma, Vivian, William Jr., Alverda, Dolly, Geraldine and Joyce. He grew up all over western Pennsylvania as his father was a minister in numerous small parsonages throughout Pennsylvania.
His life changed forever when his father was assigned to a small church near Ligonier at Pleasant Grove Church, and he met his wife of 62 years, Elda Neiderhiser Tobias. They had four children, Dale Jr. (Lorri), Larry (Rogenia), Linda (Guy) and Darrin (Patty).
Throughout this time, he was very proud of his 38 years of service to his country in the U.S. Army, Pennsylvania Army National Guard and the U.S. Air Force Reserve, establishing a legacy that has continued with his three sons and a grandson. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans. His service also continued to his Lord as a member of Barksdale United Methodist Church for almost 40 years as well as Bethany United Methodist Church in Latrobe.
Elda was called home to heaven in May 2014, leaving a gaping chasm in his life until he met and married Barbara Vargulish in 2018, reinvigorat-ing his world and enlarging his family with Jaimie, John and Cindy. Barb went to heaven in February 2022.
Dale is survived by his sisters, Joyce Vargulish and Lydia Barker; his children; 11 grandchildren; 13 step- grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Dale was loved and respected by thousands of extended family, friends, and military brothers and sisters all over the world.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658, (724-238-2611), where a funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, with Pastor Christine M. Doren officiating.
Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cook Township.
Veteran’s honors will be rendered 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Barksdale United Methodist Church.
To sign the online guestbook or send a condolence, please visit www.SnyderGreenFH.com.
