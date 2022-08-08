Renee Dawn Kerklo, 47, of New Florence died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.
She was born Dec. 31, 1974, in Latrobe, a daughter of Sherry Critchfield and James Torock of Laughlintown.
In addition to her parents, Renee is survived by her husband, Dean; her daughter, Elisha “Ellie,” whom she loved very much; brother, Shane Younkin (Angel) of South Carolina, and sister, Heidi Fisher (James) of Windber.
Renee was a U.S. Army veteran, who was a member of the Ligonier Byers-Tosh Post 267 American Legion Riders, who had a BIG heart and loved her family, friends and of course her animals.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating.
Interment will follow in Menoher Memorial Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will present a service 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Renee D. Kerklo benefit account in care of AmeriServ Financial, 6858 Route 711, Suite 1, Seward, PA 15954.
