Renee C. Newhouse, 50, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian.
Born Dec. 19, 1970, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Thomas J. Androstic and his wife, Barbara, of Latrobe and Carole L. (Derry) Androstic of Greensburg.
Renee had been employed at Morgan Advanced Ceramics.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Keith E. Newhouse of Latrobe; four sons, Nathan Seaman of Latrobe, Kolton Newhouse and his wife, Brittany, of Fort Polk, Louisiana, Chad Hamill and his wife, Rachelle, of Latrobe and Jesse Newhouse and his wife, Jilli, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Reese Newhouse and Josie Newhouse; several aunts, uncles and cousins, and all of her fur babies.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 60 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
