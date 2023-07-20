Regis C. Naeger, 74, of Ligonier passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the Hempfield Manor.
He was born Oct. 19, 1948, in Latrobe, a son of the late George and Ethel (Shirey) Naeger.
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 6:41 pm
Regis was a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He served in the air medical unit and took great pride flying in the Air Force. After his military service, he worked for Westmoreland Manor as a nurse’s aide. He attended Lebanon United Methodist Church, Ligonier Township.
Regis is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Lemmon Naeger; his children, Matthew Naeger (Sarah) of Pittsburgh and Lynanne Olivas (Bernardo) of Peoria, Arizona; a brother, Joseph; five sisters, Mary, Joanne, Dorothy, Patty and Lois; four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Regis was preceded in death by three brothers, Bob, George and Frank.
All arrangements are private for family and under the direction of McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
