Regina Wanda Zuzik of Temperance, Michigan, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Wanda was born Sept. 4, 1924, at home in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to John K. and Anastasia Ziolkowski.
Wanda was a graduate of Latrobe High School, Class of 1942. Upon graduating from high school, she was an inspector at what was known as Stupakoff Ceramic & Manufacturing Co. for one year. She became a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurses Corps and graduated from the Latrobe Hospital School of Nursing in January 1947. She worked at the hospital for a short time. She was an office nurse for 14 years and then went into occupational health nursing for Latrobe Steel Co., Pitney-Bowes in Stamford, Connecticut, and then retired from General Mills in Toledo, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joseph B. Zuzik, Ph.D.; sister, Genevieve Shober, and brother, Dr. John Ziolkowski.
Surviving are her daughters, Stephanie Nielsen (James) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Karen Steele (Scott) of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Jennifer Simmers (Stephen) of Youngsville, North Carolina; grandchildren, James Nielsen Jr. of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Amanda Ebersole of Topeka, Kansas, Aubrey Ebersole of Hagerstown, Jonathan Sower (Jennifer) of Washington, D.C., and Jillian Sower of Auburn, Alabama; a great-grandchild, Ryan Sower, and one due at the end of March; nephew, Walter Shober of Latrobe, and two nieces, Rita Fink of Latrobe and Dorothy Smith (John) of Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania.
Friends and family will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
