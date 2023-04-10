Regina Stefanik, 81, of Bexley, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, March 17, 2023, at her home.
Born Feb. 22, 1942, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Ernest C. Stefanik Sr. and Rose Pavlovcak Stefanik.
Regina was a graduate of Derry Area Senior High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, master’s in education from Duquesne University, ABD Educational Technology from University of Pittsburgh and MS in Nursing from Wright State University College of Nursing. She retired in 2014 after 50 years as a registered nurse and nurse educator. Throughout her career, she had been employed at Latrobe Area Hospital, Allegheny General Hospital, Duquesne University, Ohio Wesleyan University, Franklin University, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Chamberlain College of Nursing.
Her impact on this world will forever be remembered by many around the globe both professionally and personally. Her kindness, love and compassion were unmatched and made a lasting mark on everyone she met.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ernest C. Stefanik Jr.
Regina is survived by her sister-in-law, Maribeth “Cis” Stefanik; a nephew and niece, John H. Stefanik and his wife, Melissa, and Kerri M. Stefanik; her great-nieces, Shaina, Tonya and Kiara, along with several cousins. Regina had many godchildren whom she admired dearly as well as very close friends who were considered family.
At her request, there were no public visitations. A memorial Mass was celebrated in Ohio.
Family and friends are invited to attend a committal service 11 a.m. Monday, April 17, at St. Rose Cemetery, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Arrangements were handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
