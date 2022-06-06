Regina Rose Gall Miedel, 80, of Greensburg passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. Anne Home.
Born March 18, 1942, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Frank Gall and Loretta Osterwise Gall Lohr.
Regina was retired from Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, where she had been supervisor of the Environmental Services Department. Prior to that, she had served as secretary to the dean of students at St. Vincent College. During her time working at St. Vincent, she earned her bachelor’s degree in business. Regina had two loves: travel and her family. She cherished memories of her many trips, especially to Africa, Morocco and Mexico. She most treasured her children and grandchildren; they were her angels.
Regina is survived by two sons, Ben E. Miedel and his wife, Cheryl, of Greensburg and Brian E. Miedel and his wife, Cindy, of Peters Township; two daughters, Cathy Greeley and her husband, Brian, of Greensburg and Chris Satterfield and her husband, John, of Murrysville; seven grandchildren, Lauren, Rianna and Brandon Miedel, Caitlin and Joseph Greeley, and Jillian and Jordan Satterfield; her brother, Frank Gall and his wife, Donna, of Latrobe, and three sisters, Tess Gillio of Latrobe, Linda Laick and her husband, Rich, of Derry and Deborah Adams and her husband, Glenn, of Virginia.
Regina’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at St. Anne Home, especially those in David Gardens, for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Vincent Basilica.
Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made in Regina’s memory to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Regina would like everyone to know that now “she is fine.”
