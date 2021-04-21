Regina L. (Kornides) Haas, 86, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Brookdale, Latrobe.
Born July 10, 1934, in Hostetter, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Sedlacko) Kornides.
Regina was a member of St. Cecilia Church, Whitney, and its Rosary Altar Society. She was a longtime organist at St. Cecilia Church as well as Sacred Heart in Youngstown and St. Pius X and Visitation parishes in Mount Pleasant. She also volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul.
Regina was excellent at baking, especially her kolache, and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. Family meant everything to Regina. She spent many years as a caregiver to the children of her family and friends and will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death on April 18, 2012, by her husband of 56 years, Donald J. Haas, whom she married on Oct. 8, 1955. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having also been preceded in death by four sisters, Mary and Helen Kornides, Rita Martin and Alma Demyan, and two brothers, John and Bernard Kornides.
Regina is survived by three children, Lugene Schimizzi and her husband, Rich, of Greensburg, Celine Brudnok and her husband, Tom, of Latrobe and Moe Haas and his wife, Marcy, of Latrobe; five grandchildren, Matt and Lindsey, Dan, Nick and Shannon, Emily and Shane and Rachael; one great-grandson, Lyle, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff at Brookdale, Latrobe, for their exceptional care of Regina.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. The St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will recite the Rosary 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday in St. Cecilia Church, Whitney, with Archabbot Martin R. Bartel, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Please adhere to all current medical guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home and while attending Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 or at www.alz.org or to a charity of one’s choice.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented