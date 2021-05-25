Regina Ann Bridge, 85, of Waterford passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Born Dec. 6, 1935, to the late George and Josephine (Stranko) Sedlacko of Hostetter.
Graduate of Latrobe High School. Employed previously by Bethlen Home in Ligonier in the dietary department and was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Parish in Ligonier.
Beloved wife of the late John “Jack” Bridge; loving mother of Deborah Bridge and Marie (Keith) Derk; cherished grandmother of Nichole (Riley) Enberg and Alysa (Adam) Davis; devoted great-grandmother of Alton and Amelia Davis; sister of Eugene Sedlacko, Louis (Sally) Sedlacko, Thomas (Mary Jean) Sedlacko, Donald (Laurel) Sedlacko and Dolores (Sonny) Starkey; sister-in-law of Justine Sedlacko, Marion Sedlacko and Lorraine Sedlacko.
Survived by several nieces, nephews and good friends.
Preceded in death by George (Dolores), Gervase (Florence), John, Benedict, Richard, Francis and Steven (Faye).
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658, 724-238-2611.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Ligonier.
Memorial donations can be made in Regina’s name to the Holy Trinity Parish Community Service Organization.
