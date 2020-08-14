Rebecca R. Wissinger, 95, of Unity Township died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Loyalhanna Care Center, Derry Township.
She was born April 19, 1925, in Unity Township, a daughter of the late Albert E. and Rachel (Summy) Cramer.
She was a member of Latrobe Alliance Church, liked TV game shows, knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles, reading and watching tennis and golf. She also loved her family, her African violets, her butterfly pin collection and vanilla ice cream.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur L. Wissinger; five brothers, John, Edward, Paul, William and Bernnie, and five sisters, Harriett and Emma Cramer, Lottie Gliden, Mildren Kunkle and Etta Anderson.
She is survived by her son, Ronald D. Wissinger and his wife, Nina, of Unity Township; a granddaughter, Holly Chesla and her husband, Rob, of Derry; three great grandchildren, Ryan, Adam and Rebecca; a brother, C. Elmer Cramer of Unity Township, and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday in Latrobe Alliance Church, 130 Kingston St., Latrobe, with the Rev. Timothy E. Young officiating. Everyone should go directly to the church. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time.
Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Latrobe Alliance Church.
