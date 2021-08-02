Raymond W. “Ray” Falbo, 83, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born May 15, 1938, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late William and Margaret (Scalia) Falbo.
Ray was a 1956 graduate of Latrobe High School and belonged to Local 66 Operating Engineers. He was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree.
In 1976, Ray founded Falbo’s Restaurant & Lounge, Latrobe, and operated it until his retirement on Dec. 31, 1999. He passed the business on to his son Tony, and now his granddaughters are carrying on the family legacy as the third generation at “Falbo’s.”
Ray enjoyed belonging to many social clubs, including the BPO Elks, Loyal Order of Moose, Fraternal Order of Eagles, AMS Club, Hilltop Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Croatian Club, SNPJ Lodge 223, Derry Ukes, Twin Maples Hunt Club, Hempfield Hunt Club, Yukon Slovenian Club, American Greek-Catholic Beneficial Society, White House Club and Scottdale Italian Club.
He was a man who loved his family, friends, gardening, traveling, music and karaoke. Ray’s million-dollar smile and love of life will be deeply missed by those who loved and knew him. His wish to us all is to mourn him, remember him, and to live boldly as a testament to the imprint he left in our hearts and lives; to not just survive, but to thrive.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first love and wife, Patricia Colello Falbo; a brother, Alfred Falbo (Ruth); a sister, Gloria “Cookie” McIlnay, and an infant sister, Leona Falbo.
Ray is survived by his second love and wife, Amy Jo Klimchock Falbo; two sons, Ray M. Falbo of Latrobe and Tony Falbo (Denise McManamy) of Derry; four grandchildren, T’nia Moore (B.J.), Justyne Vukovich (Nick), Taylor Falbo and Mike Willochell; two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Brayleigh Moore; his brother Bill Falbo (Joni); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jack McIlnay, Matt Klimchock (Suzie) and James Klimchock (Stephanie); his mother-in-law, Ann Klimchock, and many nieces and nephews.
Ray’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to his home care nurse, Valerie, and all of the health care professionals who helped and cared for Ray.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, as celebrant.
Entombment will follow at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
