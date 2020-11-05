Raymond W. “Bill” Berkey, 86, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in the Loyalhanna Care Center.
He was born March 18, 1934, in McChesneytown, a son of the late Raymond M. and Margaret (Kennedy) Berkey.
Bill was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War and prior to retirement in 1994 he was employed by Teledyne Vasco with 41 years of service. He was a faithful member of the Christ United Church of Christ in Latrobe. Bill was one of the founders of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League in 1962, a coach and director for youth basketball in McChesneytown for more than 15 years, and a former PIAA football and basketball official. He was a former Scout master for Troop No. 1 in McChesneytown, and a member of the Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, the F & AM Loyalhanna Lodge No. 275 and the Tall Cedars Westmoreland Forest No. 77.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Jean (Skelly) Berkey; two brothers, Dean and James Berkey, and two stepsons, Kevin and Ronald Hickman.
He is survived by a stepson, Gary Hickman (Vicki); a step daughter-in-law, Kathy Hickman; four step-grandchildren, Eric, Adam and Jebadiah Hickman, and Erin (Tony) Lezama; seven step-great-grandchildren, Jessie, Sydney, Karsyn, Peyton and Mason Hickman, and Emma and Teagan Lezama; a niece, Susan Kisick (Todd), and three nephews, James Berkey (Carolyn), Raymond Berkey (Lisa) and the Rev. William G. Berkey.
Friends will be received 1 to 2 p.m. Friday Nov. 6, in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with his pastor, the Rev. John Cofield, officiating.
Private interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
