Raymond Simoncini Jr., 54, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 26, 1965, in Latrobe, the son of the late Raymond Simoncini Sr. and Ellen Rhoades Simoncini.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Edith McClelland and Victoria Herrholtz, as well as Darlene Perry, mother of his daughter Tasha.
He is survived by three children, April Simoncini of Maryland, Christopher Simoncini of Latrobe and Marine Corps Cpl. Tasha Simoncini Starnes of Jacksonville, North Carolina; two sisters, MaryEllen Topeka and Carol Lash, both of Blairsville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Interment was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
