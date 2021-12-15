Raymond O. Kintz, 86, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Aug. 3, 1935, in Latrobe, on the Kintz family farm, now the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Raymond was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Chestnut Ridge Foam Inc. and was previously employed at the former Latrobe Die Casting Co.
In his younger years, had been a mechanic and enjoyed working on cars throughout his life. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially playing games. A loving grandfather, he played an active role in raising his grandchildren and cherished time spent with them at the playground or playing video games.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Raymond and A. Grace (Osborne) Kintz, and his wife of 40 years, Mary E. Munchinski Kintz.
Raymond is survived by his three children, Joseph Kintz of Sterling, Virginia, Laura Brown and her husband, Tom, of Ligonier and Regina Kintz of Latrobe; six grand-children, Justin, Hailey, Larissa, Brandon, Samantha and Gabriella; his brother, C. Richard Kintz of Latrobe, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
