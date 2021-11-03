Raymond M. Mello

Raymond Manuel Mello, 82, of Greensburg died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh.
He was born Dec. 9, 1938, in Attleboro, Massachusetts, a son of the late Manuel and Georgianna (Rocha) Mello.
Raymond was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, Greensburg. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts and later earned his master’s in engineering from the University of Washington. Prior to retirement, he worked as an engineer for Westinghouse. He had coached at West Point Little League and was a softball coach at Hempfield Area High School. Overall, he coached for 45 years. He also was a past president of West Point Elementary School PTA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Anne Lupton Mello, in 2013 and three brothers, Frank, Paul and Tommy Mello.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Roberta “Bobbie” Musiak Mello; his children, Marie Stowers (Bill), Kevin Mello (Diane) and Kristina Anderson (Erik); grandchildren, Mike Stowers (Morgan), Matthew Stowers, Sydney Anderson and Carson Mello; his sister, Sister Carole Mello; four brothers, Dr. Richard Mello (Kay), Manuel Mello, Peter Mello (Maureen) and Jim Mello; 10 step-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Kepple-Graft Funeral Home Inc., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg.
A funeral Mass for Raymond will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Grace Church, 1011 Mount Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church.
Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Point Little League (WPLL), P.O. Box 1106, Greensburg, PA 15601.
