Raymond M. Kesner, 81, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born July 23, 1940 in Hubbard, Ohio, to the late Harvey Kesner and Ardis (Hall) Kesner.
He was a retired machinist, having worked for L&S Machine Co. of Latrobe. He was a social member of the Youngstown VFD and the Kingston Club. He enjoyed shooting, fishing and anything that involved the outdoors. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958 to 1961.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an uncle and a close mentor, Woodrow Kesner.
He is survived by a son, Brad Kesner, and granddaughter, Anna Ray Kesner; twin brothers, Ron and Ray Kesner; Brad’s girlfriend, Cathleen (Conte) Kmecak, and her children, Drake and Callista.
As per his wishes, there will be no public visitations. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in his name can be sent to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
Frederick Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with arrangements.
