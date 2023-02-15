Raymond K. Garris, 60, of Derry, formerly of Greensburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Born Dec. 22, 1962, in Greensburg, he was a son of Joyce L. Wiltrout Garris and the late Donald R. Garris.
Ray was a member of Hempfield Church of Christ. He retired from Torrance State Hospital as a utility plant operator 2. Ray also served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Latrobe Sportsman’s Association Inc., Derry Rod & Gun Club, the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 and the Derry Ukrainian Society.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Garris.
Ray is survived by two brothers, Roger Garris of Hedgesville, West Virginia, and Robert Garris and wife Kristen Meo Garris of Albuquerque, New Mexico; his sister, Rhonda Anderson and husband Travis of Latrobe; 10 nieces and nephews, Ryan Garris and wife Sydney Elliott Garris of Clarkston, Michigan, Rustin Garris of Waterford, Michigan, Rachel Garris, Kyle Garris, Christian Garris of Greensburg, Brooke Garris of Saltsburg, Trey Anderson, Kaitlyn Anderson of Latrobe, Lillyanna Garris and Brianna Garris of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, and great-nieces and great-nephew, Hazel, Maren and Elliott Garris of Clarkston. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Friends and family will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a military service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Wayne Robertson officiating.
Private interment will be at Harrold Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
