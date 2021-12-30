Raymond I. Hixson Jr., 58, of Bradenville died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Nov. 15, 1963, in Mount Pleasant, a son of the late Raymond I. and Lois (Lint) Hixson.
Ray had worked as a saw operator for Keystone Foam Corp. He loved camping and being with family.
He is survived by his wife, Sherri Cunningham Hixson; his son, Chase R. Hixson; three sisters, Sandra Schissler of Torrance, Debra Hall of Bradenville and Angela McCallen (Richard) of Derry; two brothers, Richard Hixson of Torrance and Ronald Hixson of Apollo, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
FAMILY REQUESTS VISITORS TO WEAR A MASK!
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented