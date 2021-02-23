Raymond Dollar, 77, of Lloydsville passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Greensburg Care Center.
Born Jan. 8, 1944, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Charles Dollar and Veronica (Walchko) Dollar.
Ray was proud to have been a lifelong resident of Lloydsville and cherished the many friendships he made there. He loved every aspect of the Lloydsville community and actively engaged himself any way he could. Ray was a very active member of the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department and also served as longtime captain of their fire police. He loved attending the county and state firefighters’ conventions and could be seen supporting his department riding in fire trucks at hundreds of parades over the years. He was a longtime employee of the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department Social Club and also had been employed at the Lloydsville Sportsmen Association, where he enjoyed attending gun bashes. The Lloydsville community, and Ray’s family and friends, will lovingly remember his gentle heart and kindness.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, William and Alex Dollar, and a sister, Dorothy Lanza.
Ray is survived by one brother, Robert Dollar of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; three sisters, Patricia Hackman of Greensburg, Mary Ann Long of Goshen, Indiana, and Lillian “Lee” Cromwell and her husband, Richard, of Fort Pierce, Florida; a sister-in-law, Marlyn Dollar of Latrobe, and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a memorial service 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home.
Services and interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township, will be private for Ray’s family.
