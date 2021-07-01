Raymond B. Tantlinger, 90, of Hunker died Monday, June 28, 2021.
He was born Oct. 8, 1930, in Latrobe, a son of the late Pryce and Della (DuMont) Tantlinger.
Raymond was retired from Teledyne Vasco and a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War. He was a proud member of the Red Dragons Mortar Unit and participated in several important battles, one of which was the Battle of Pork Chop Hill.
He was an accomplished woodworker. He was a past member of American Legion Post 301 of Connellsville, Rolling Thunder Chapter 4, and the American Legion Riders. He rode his motorcycle up until the age of 85.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet M. Leonard Tantlinger.
He is survived by his two sons, Brian Tantlinger (Deneen) of Hunker and Randy Tantlinger of Pittsburgh; a grandson, Logan Tantlinger of Columbia, Maryland; sister-in-law, Dorothy “Deet” Rubino of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
