Raymond Anthony Washlaski, 78, of New Alexandria passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 16, 1943, in New Kensington, the son of the late Anthony and Laura (Cwiklik) Washlaski.
He retired from Gulf Oil, Harmarville, and later worked as an archaeologist at investigation sites all over western Pennsylvania that would be developed for various projects. He spent many years volunteering with multiple archaeology projects such as Hanna’s Town, Ephrata Cloister, Franklin and Marshall College, and others. In recent years, his passion had been in documenting and identifying coal mining sites and the miners who worked them, including his father. He was recognized for this work by both the Derry Area Historical Society and the Westmoreland County Historical Society.
He was also involved in studying, presenting and preserving the history of the French and Indian War and was given the Croix du St. Louis. He was made an honorary chevalier and captain of the Regiment LaSarre by his peers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Michael in 2021 and his first wife, Patricia Dawson Washlaski, in 1973.
Ray was married for 45 years to his wife, Lee Bates Washlaski. Although a Catholic by faith, Ray participated at Community United Presbyterian Church with his wife, Lee.
In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by his daughters, Lynne (Shawn) Barber of Michigan and Jodi (Jeffrey) Hammel of Bethlehem; sons Ryan Washlaski of New Alexandria, David Washlaski (Jayme) of New Kensington and Todd Washlaski (Charlotte) of New Kensington; grand-children, Kylie Barber, Alexander, Gabrielle and Emily Hammel, Leo Washlaski, Rachel Washlaski (Matt) and Christopher Washlaski (Jessica), Brittany Cromer (J.R.) and Michael Ray Washlaski; great-grandchildren, Liam, Camdyn, Kinsley and her soon-to-be-born sister. He is also survived by his sister, Lorraine (Charles) Stepp of Greenville; sister-in-law, Sarah Bates of Latrobe, and a special nephew, David Bybee of Harrisburg, and several other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive family and friends 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in Community United Presbyterian Church, 1640 Keystone Park Road, New Alexandria.
Service will be held following the visitation at 10:30 a.m. with Donald Cramer officiating. A reception will be held immediately following in the church social hall.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ray’s name to either Old Fort Niagara, P.O. Box 169, Youngstown, NY 14174, or to Fort Ligonier, 200 S. Market St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is in charge of arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
