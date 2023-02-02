Raymond A. Novotny, 85, of Unity Township passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in his beloved town of Pleasant Unity.
He was born June 11, 1937, in Marguerite, a son of the late Stephen M. and Mary E. (Ruman) Novotny.
Ray was a lifelong resident of Pleasant Unity and a member of St. Benedict Church, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society. He was also a U.S. Army veteran. He graduated from Latrobe High School, was a talented carpenter and worked as a pattern maker at General Motors’ Fisher Body plant in West Mifflin for more than 35 years. Prior to retirement, he and his wife operated Mount Pleasant Auto Parts. He left us with so many gifts, including the value of hard work, a strong faith and a deep appreciation of family. There will always be a seat for him at Sunday night family dinner. We believe that Ray is enjoying a good polka dance right now.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Monica Harouse, and a brother, Francis Novotny.
Ray is survived by his wife of 60 years, Toni J. Dominick Novotny; two daughters, Joyce Novotny-Prettiman and husband, Daniel, of Greensburg and Maryanne Sowinski and husband, Edward, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Army Capt. Raymond Sowinski and wife, Rachel, and their daughter, Ada Jane, Army 1st Lt. Monica Dohrn and husband, Army 1st Lt. Jake, and Luke Sowinski and his girlfriend, Addie Gardner; a brother, Stephen E. Novotny of Greensburg; two sisters, Elizabeth George of Blairsville and Dorothy Erny of Latrobe, and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict Church, Marguerite, with the Rev. John-Mary Tompkins, OSB, and the Rev. Daniel L. Blout as concelebrants.
Entombment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Ray’s family would like to thank his patient and compassionate caregivers, Kristin, Ethel, Cheryl, Stacey, Missy, Crystal, Kara, Debi and Wilma, who referred to themselves as “Team Ray” and hospice nurses. Without their dedicated help, we would not have been able to keep him at home for the past 15 months. He would always tell them, “You the boss!” but we all know Ray was always the boss!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Benedict Church, 260 Bruno Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, or to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
