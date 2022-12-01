Raymond A. Kraszewski, 75, of New Derry passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home.
Born June 2, 1947, in Elizabeth, he was a son of the late John P. and Mary (Gunchuck) Kraszewski.
Raymond was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at the Westmoreland County Courthouse. He was a member of the New Derry Sportsmen Club. An avid history buff, he also enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, biking and climbing.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Alexander Kraszewski; two sisters-in-law, Gwen Kraszewski and Wanda Kraszewski, and a brother-in-law, Leonard Frost.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Georgiann Emmert Kraszewski of New Derry; three children, Jason J. Kraszewski and his wife, Sarah, of Cantonment, Florida, Daniel A. Kraszewski of New Derry and Carrie E. Kraszewski of Cincinnati, Ohio; three brothers, Ronald Kraszewski of Pittsburgh, John Kraszewski of Fairfield, California, and Robert Kraszewski and his wife, Nancy, of Venice, Florida; two sisters, Dolores Frost of Elizabeth and Sandra Boccardi and her husband, James, of Elizabeth; two grandchildren, Allyson Kraszewski and Nicholas Kraszewski; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and many friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice and Derry Medical Associates for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Friday in St. Martin Church, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Martin Cemetery.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
