Ray C. Kinsey, 93, of Ligonier passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
He was born May 5, 1928, in Ligonier, a son of Ford F. Kinsey Sr. and Mabel Jones Kinsey.
Ray was a graduate of Ligonier High School.
Prior to retirement, Ray was a professional gardener employed with the Mellon families for many years. He enjoyed immensely the beauty of flowers and the pleasures they brought to the soul.
Ray served proudly in the U.S. Army as a medic from 1951-56.
Ray was a member of the Ligonier Valley Library, Ligonier Valley Historical Society, Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association, Somerset County Rails to Trails, Loyalhanna Watershed Association, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Blue Bird Society of Pennsylvania, National Audubon Society, Smithsonian National Associates among countless other organizations that in one way or another preserve, protect and enhance our surroundings.
Ray is survived by a brother, Larry L Kinsey, and a wealth of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended families and innumerable friends.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by three brothers, Ford F. Kinsey Jr., Jack B. Kinsey and Rex B. Kinsey, and his sister, Emogene Stoecklein.
A special thank-you to the staff of Barnes Place and Excela Health Hospice for their passionate care, sincere friendship and abundant love extended to Ray.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Ligonier Valley Library, Somerset County Rails to Trails or a conservation charity of one’s choice.
To honor Ray’s wishes, all services will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier.
