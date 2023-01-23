Randy James Hoyman, 63, of Latrobe died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital surrounded by his family with his loving wife holding his hand.
He was born March 28, 1959, in Mount Pleasant, a son of the late Harry R. Hoyman Sr. and Catherine Darazio Hoyman.
His hobby was being an auto mechanic. He enjoyed classic cars.
Besides his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his brother William Hoyman.
Randy is survived by his wife, Lori A. Ruffner Salandro-Hoyman of Latrobe; son, Charles Pollard of Indiana; two daughters, Mariah Hoyman of Latrobe and Amanda Albright; three brothers, Harry “Sonny” Hoyman and wife Nancy of New Derry, Raymond “Butch” Hoyman of Derry and Ricky Hoyman of Bradenville; five sisters, Dorothy Zepp of Mount Pleasant, Shirley Smoker and husband John of Derry, Barbara Ankney and husband Rick of Loyalhanna, Regina Grosser of Scottdale and Valerie Hoyman of Latrobe; four grandchildren; sister-in-law, Arlene Ruffner; his two fur babies, Shadow and Charlotte “Char,” and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
At the family’s request, the services will be private for the family.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627 (724-694-8331).
