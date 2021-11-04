Randy Cramer, 44, of Hostetter passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home.
He was born Aug. 8, 1977, in Latrobe, a son of Christy Onusko Murray and Eddie Cramer.
Randy loved motorcycle riding and drag racing. He loved the Steelers, football and hunting.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Christy and Bob Murray; his father and stepmother, Ed and Toni Cramer; his children, Andrew Cramer (Amanda) and Rachel Cook; brother, Jesse Murray (Elizabeth); sister, Sarah Culbertson (Michael); half brother, Ben Cramer; nephew, Lukas Culbertson, and many aunts and uncles.
Randy was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Betty Onusko and Lawrence and Shirley Cramer.
A memorial gathering will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomes.com
Commented