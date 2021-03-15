Randal A. Ravis, 62, of Latrobe passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home.
Randy was born Feb. 21, 1959, in Latrobe, a son of the late George B. and Helen F. (Borza) Ravis.
Randy was raised Catholic and received all of his Sacraments of Initiation in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. He was a strong man of God who had many God given gifts. For many years, he had been employed for Keystone Candy Company.
Randy was an avid gardener, planting trees, flowers and plants of every kind. He especially loved his Japanese maple trees and also loved designing and landscaping for people. He enjoyed all aspects of nature, and found enjoyment taking his kids to national parks each year. He also enjoyed caring for his pet bird, Moe, as well as enjoying watching the birds outside. Along with his love for nature, he enjoyed spending time outdoors whether it was golfing in one of his many leagues, or hosting cookouts and picnics. Randy had a love for sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, and was interested in history, particularly Native American Indian history.
Eternal rest grant unto Randy A. Ravis, O Lord, and may the perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, though the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen.
In addition to Randy’s parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Ronald F. Ravis; his paternal grandparents, George M. and Anne (Jaremko) Ravis, and his maternal grandparents, John A. Borza Sr. and Helen A. (Hvizdos) Borza.
Surviving is Randy’s wife of 30 years, Tina L. (Cyphert) Ravis; two sons, Ryan C. Ravis of Youngwood and Roland Ravis of Uniontown; daughter, Raquel James and her husband, Jordan, of New Florence; grandsons, Liam E. DeChicchis and Weston M. James; granddaughter, Kinsley G. James; brothers, Rick Ravis of Latrobe and Robert Ravis and his wife, Yonhee, of LaQuinta, California; sister, Regina Ravis of Albuquerque, New Mexico; nieces, Jessica Ravis and Emma Stack and her husband, Ryan; great-nephew, Austin Stack, and several cousins.
Family and friends were received Sunday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers. the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to SpiritLife, 170 Fr. Martin Telenson Road, Penn Run, PA 15765.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.