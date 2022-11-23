Rand L. Hauser, 68, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born Sept. 29, 1954, in Latrobe, a son of Marjorie J. McKinney Hauser of Latrobe and the late Jacob J. Hauser.
Prior to retirement, Rand was employed by the Siemens Corp. in New Kensington and also was a carpenter by trade. He was a 1972 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Youngstown. He served as a state officer for the Fraternal Order of Eagles, was a social member of the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department and a lifetime social member of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Goodwill Hose Co. 1. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing.
In addition to his father, Rand was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jacob C. and Ruth (Shirey) Hauser; his maternal grandparents, Jesse W. and Myrtle (Albaugh) McKinney; a brother-in-law, Ernie Lamberski; a nephew, Andrew Hauser; in-laws, Jimmy D. and Lawan Weber; a sister-in-law, Vicki Zufall, and special in-laws, Jack and Betty Davies.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Karen Weber Hauser; his daughter, Nikki Fernando (Nate); eight siblings, Janice Lamberski, Lisa Solis, Rex Hauser (Nancy), Mira DeMarino, Eric B. Hauser (Shirley), Nathan Hauser (Tesa), Blake Hauser (Donna) and Jacque Hauser (Virginia); two brothers-in-law, David Weber (Marybelle) and Brian Zufall; numerous nieces and nephews, and his faithful dog, Blue, and cat, Phish.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Sarah Rossing officiating.
Interment will be private.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
