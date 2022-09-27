Ralph Kenneth Snyder Jr., 53, of Hostetter was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, surrounded by his family and hospice angels.
He was born April 14, 1969, in Latrobe.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 8:06 am
Ralph Kenneth Snyder Jr., 53, of Hostetter was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, surrounded by his family and hospice angels.
He was born April 14, 1969, in Latrobe.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph K. Snyder Sr.; his sister Georganna Snyder, and numerous family members.
Ralph is survived by his mother, Barbara J. Crusan Snyder; his daughter, Gabrielle (Mekic-Snyder) McDowell and husband Collin; his son, Dillon Zoldosh-Snyder and wife Sarah; the joys of his life, his two grandsons, Jason and Ivan; his sisters Marilyn Overly and Linda Simms, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Per Ralph’s request, there will be no services.
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, is assisting with arrangements.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented