Ralph Edward McGinnis II, 47, of Ligonier went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at home.
He was born Sept. 26, 1973, in Latrobe, the son of the late Ralph Edward McGinnis and Joyce (Reffo) McGinnis Corbett and her husband, Rick, of Ligonier.
He is also survived by sisters, Teresa Orazio of Ligonier and Michele Layton and her husband, Brent, of Latrobe; nieces, Ashley, Keeley, Karly and Jenifer, and two great-nieces and a great-nephew.
Ralph was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with his close friends, including his beloved dog, Nikolai, throughout the U.S. and Canada. He previously served as a Waterford volunteer fireman and EMT, and was a ham radio enthusiast.
At Ralph’s request, there will be no public visitation or service.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.