Ralph E. Carns, 63, of Ligonier died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in UPMC East, Monroeville.
He was born Sept. 14, 1958, in Latrobe, a son of the late George Edgar and Alma Wanda (Shrader) Carns.
Ralph was a member of Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church. He had worked at Dormont Manufacturing in Export. Camping, hunting, riding his motorcycle, roller skating and just talking to people were things that Ralph enjoyed throughout his lifetime.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother James Carns.
Surviving are his wife, Janet Luff Carns; stepson, Robert Trimble; stepdaughter, Renee Trimble; his brother Glenn Carns of Hawthorne, Nevada; his sister, Juanita McElroy (Michael) of Mount Pleasant; his little buddy, Coco, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday with his pastor, the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken, officiating.
Private interment will be made in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented