Ralph C. Schissler Jr., 73, of Rome, New York, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 23, 2021, with his family at his side.
He was born June 2, 1947, in Braddock, a son of the late Ralph C. Sr. and Norma Masters Schissler, and graduated from Latrobe High School and MVCC School of Nursing.
Ralph was united in marriage to the former Janet Houle on June 17, 1967, at St. Paul’s Church in Rome. He was employed as a registered nurse for the Rome CNYDSO for many years and later retired from the Oneida Correctional Facility.
Ralph proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and continued his military service with the Army Reserve. He was a member of St. Peter’s Church.
Ralph enjoyed working around the yard, and he loved his family, especially his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Janet; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Kenneth Hurlbut of Rome; son and daughter-in-law, Ralph III and Beverly Schissler of Au Sable Forks, New York; a sister, Cindy Brinker of Latrobe; a brother, Ronald Schissler of Latrobe; grandchildren, Lindsey Hurlbut and fiancée, Kyerstan Langdon, Aimee Hurlbut and Nathan Hurlbut; step-grandson, Wyatt Merrill; uncle and aunt, Clyde and Marjorie Masters of Ligonier, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Donna Schissler, and a brother, Jack Schissler.
Funeral services were held at Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St., Rome, New York.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Rome, New York.
Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral.
Please offer online tributes or light a candle at www.BarryFuneralHome.com.
