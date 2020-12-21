Ralph C. “Moe” Loughner Jr., 88, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born April 20, 1932, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Ralph C. Loughner Sr. and Esther (McCracken) Loughner.
Moe retired from Latrobe Brewing Company and went on to work at Tito Beverage in Homer City for many years. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Greek Catholic Beneficial Society, Snydertown. Moe was an avid hunter, especially of turkey, as evidenced by his license plate “TRKY GOD.” He also loved hockey, especially the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was a great storyteller who could captivate his audience and was always willing to help a friend in need with his handyman skills.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Thomas Kuncher; a grandson-in-law, Scott Barr; one brother, William Loughner, and six sisters, June Miller, Verna Burke, Lulu Mazzoni, Ann Seibel, Shirley Chicka and infant Esther.
Moe is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara L. (Smith) Loughner of Latrobe; three children, William D. Loughner of Latrobe, Toni L. Kuncher of Latrobe and L.J. Loughner, and his wife, Janis, of Loyalhanna; four grandchildren, Lindsay R. Barr, Erin C. Sellers and her husband, Matthew, Sydney E. Loughner and Seth M. Loughner, and three great-grandchildren, Landry and Cooper Barr and Lachlen Sellers.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
