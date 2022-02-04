Ralph A. Pershing, 64, of Connellsville (formerly of Ligonier) died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 7, 1957, in Latrobe to the late William and Betty (Moore) Pershing.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served his country proudly with honor. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a loving son, father and uncle. He loved a good joke and a laugh.
He earned his nickname “Bull” when he worked security.
Ralph is survived by his daughter, Hannah Pershing, and granddaughter, Charlotte Harr, both of Natrona Heights; two sisters, Carolyn Roddy of Ligonier and Mari Illijec of York; his sister-in-law, Karen Pershing (Flowers) of North East, Pennsylvania, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Betty (Moore) Pershing; his brothers, William Jr. and Paul, and a sister, Elizabeth.
All services were private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.