Rachel Marie (Will) McDowell, 45, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born July 28, 1974, in Latrobe, to Herbert Carl Will and the late Josephine Marie (Mitchell) Will. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, George Edward Mitchell and Sylvia Mitchell.
She is survived by her husband, Nathan Joel McDowell; four children, Nicole, Christopher, MyKenzie and Kyle, and one granddaughter, Payton.
As per her wishes, there will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, July 11, in Ligonier Alliance Church, 4166 Route 711, Ligonier. Private burial will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is entrusted with arrangements.
To send a condolence, visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
